Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) Stake Maintained by Twin Capital Management Inc; Landec (LNDC) Stock Price Declined While Wynnefield Capital Raised Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.42M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 111,610 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC)

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54 million, up from 130,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $191.71. About 1.46 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 233,440 shares to 359,380 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 21,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,770 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Somerset holds 1.02% or 10,987 shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest reported 7,571 shares stake. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Co invested in 190,858 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Toth Finance Advisory owns 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 608 shares. 1.06M are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Td Asset invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 574 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.38% or 7,051 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0.21% or 612,516 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Agf Invests has invested 0.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Llp has 128,349 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 2,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc owns 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 23,068 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Interstate State Bank reported 0.05% stake. The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Nwq Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.64M shares stake. Assetmark owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 17,642 shares or 0% of the stock. American Gp holds 0% or 15,588 shares. Heartland Advsr invested in 835,700 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 58,174 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt has 147,175 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 19,196 are held by Palouse Cap Incorporated. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 30,300 shares or 0% of the stock.