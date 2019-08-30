Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) Holding Has Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc; L & S Advisors Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Holding by $765,200 as Market Valuation Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 133,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, up from 130,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.63. About 846,155 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.55. About 341,822 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.55 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

