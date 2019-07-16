Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) Holder Twin Capital Management Lifted Position by $489,280 as Valuation Rose; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Upped Its Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 26,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $185.19. About 195,682 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 31.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A Shares (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,730 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54 million, up from 130,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $193.87. About 614,976 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser owns 2,313 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Piedmont Investment Incorporated reported 1,399 shares stake. Boston Prns accumulated 0.2% or 1.05M shares. Invesco invested in 255,131 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 8,338 shares. Ameriprise holds 111,608 shares. Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares. 8,172 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 73,292 shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 0.18% or 43,800 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,627 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,450 shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,715 shares to 81,615 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,010 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,000 shares to 328,190 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,050 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl holds 0.04% or 94,590 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Limited owns 3.23% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 131,558 shares. Eastern Bank owns 1,824 shares. Park Circle invested in 200 shares. Nuance Limited holds 0.04% or 4,644 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Limited Liability Company invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Joel Isaacson Co Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,174 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 74,017 shares. Citigroup reported 697,472 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,154 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc Inc has 0.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,429 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 8,279 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.39% or 1.08 million shares.