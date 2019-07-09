Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Has Lifted Stake by $745,888 as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lowered Holding

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,091 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 80,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.09. About 1.44 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares to 9,322 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,111 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.