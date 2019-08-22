Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Bp Plc Has Cut Its Stake by $2.28 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Horan Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $10.06 Million

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 68,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $195.87. About 93,201 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 365,642 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.64 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 35,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten invested in 1,607 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, First Business Finance Svcs Inc has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 13.47M shares. owns 410 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Family Firm has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,747 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 128,193 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com holds 20,943 shares. Wagner Bowman stated it has 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mu Ltd accumulated 3.9% or 34,500 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.55% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Daiwa Sb has invested 0.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Blue Cap owns 3,728 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 3,534 were reported by First Commonwealth Pa. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 159,502 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.66% or 115,350 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,804 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,966 shares. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Management owns 24,835 shares. Fiduciary holds 441,769 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Essex Financial owns 49,550 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. 52,116 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough & Com. 13,808 were accumulated by Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company. North American Mngmt accumulated 33,966 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 146 are held by Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd. 984,826 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tobam holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 8,842 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Il reported 77,989 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 72,919 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

