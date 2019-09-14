Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Share Price Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Holding by $328,440; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position Raised by Silchester International Investors Llp

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 217,870 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.26M, down from 219,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36 million, up from 12.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 179,756 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON

More news for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” and published on August 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01M shares to 4.72 million shares, valued at $63.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Partnership Into Indonesia, Wipro (NYSE: WIT) Named AI Leader – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sector Pension Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 83,269 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 389 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 13,302 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 34,985 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colony Gp Lc stated it has 96,069 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability accumulated 456,829 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 0.21% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 476,623 shares. Andra Ap reported 47,700 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 4,406 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Llp has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Guardian Limited Partnership accumulated 130,939 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Haverford Trust Co owns 797,969 shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 1,727 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.