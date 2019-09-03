Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holding Maintained by Carderock Capital Management Inc; Gates Capital Management Raised Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $64.52 Million

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 46,466 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 43,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 1.57M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.54M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.24% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,212 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.18% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 81,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,843 shares stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 518,274 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hg Vora Cap Management Ltd Llc has 7.56% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 2.00M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 59,842 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 4.12 million shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 31,572 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 75,034 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,025 shares stake.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 134,777 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $119.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.