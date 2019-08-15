Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Stake by $374,352; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Rose While Valinor Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91 million, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $515.26. About 466,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 96,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 94,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.79 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bath Savings Tru invested in 4,187 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 0.5% stake. 11,086 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp. Geode Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 984,626 shares in its portfolio. City Holding reported 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Principal Financial Group owns 167,127 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cadence Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Weatherly Asset Lp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Howe & Rusling invested in 280 shares. The California-based Whittier Tru Communications has invested 0.52% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Btc Capital Management holds 0.09% or 1,238 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation has invested 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 210 shares. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Markel reported 159,400 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% or 4,497 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,335 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management reported 1.07% stake. Wade G W And has 55,724 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp holds 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 128,349 shares. Kopp Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1,655 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 37,354 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.63% stake. Barbara Oil Communications stated it has 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,184 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 34,500 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Financial Services Sectors by Everest Group – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.