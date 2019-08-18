Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Stake; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by $940,672 as Shares Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38M, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.12M shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 2,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 96,428 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 94,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49M shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 76,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 7,894 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 324,532 shares. Kentucky-based Field And Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability holds 166 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 318 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 404,719 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3,766 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 2,823 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 36 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,482 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James Advsr has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Kornitzer Capital Ks accumulated 202,134 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet LP owns 4,600 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.04 million activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 154,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.