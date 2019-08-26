Accenture Plc Adr (ACN) Shareholder First Merchants Upped Stake; Legal & General Group Plc Boosted Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) by $344,130 as Share Price Rose

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 22,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 299,075 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 276,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Compass Diversified Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 90,590 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Adr (ACN) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 34,958 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 32,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 1.16 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northeast Inv has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Scharf Invests Limited Company owns 1,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,490 are owned by Captrust Financial Advisors. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 119,236 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,453 shares. Premier Asset Ltd holds 0.13% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2,075 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 1,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 96,343 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 112,754 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 21,972 shares. Martin Currie accumulated 87,992 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Mairs & Power reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parsec Mgmt accumulated 9,711 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Hl Fin Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co invested in 66,624 shares. Fmr Lc has 2 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 59,412 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). One Trading Lp invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Investment Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.8% or 1.05 million shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 11,434 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 18,374 shares. Advisory Services Network Lc accumulated 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 800 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 19,263 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0% or 510 shares.

