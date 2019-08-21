Accenture Plc Adr (ACN) Holder First Merchants Has Lifted Its Stake by $370,480; Hbk Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Sony (SNE) Holding by $2.72 Million

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Adr (ACN) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 34,958 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 32,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $195.48. About 701,148 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 64,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 34,652 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 99,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 908,236 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms; 15/05/2018 – Variety: Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – Sony Corporation of America will acquire all of about 60.2 percent interest from Mubadala for an acquisition price of approximately $1.9 billion; 02/04/2018 – Sony resumes vinyl records production in Japan; 04/04/2018 – Sony Stands to Reap Almost $1 Billion Gain From Spotify Stake; 21/05/2018 – SONY AGREES TO ACQUIRE EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING FOR ABOUT $1.9B; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 65,488 shares to 81,600 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Disney roars to all-time global box-office record – L.A. Biz” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “16 Year Old Wins Record $3 Million Fortnite World Cup Prize – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony: A Game You Want To Play – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Call Buying Activity Continues in Sony (SNE), Targeting Upside in Shares Through October -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.