Accenture plc (ACN) Touches $201.48 High on Sep, 6; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased Nam Tai Property (NTP) Holding

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $219.61 target or 9.00% above today’s $201.48 share price. This indicates more upside for the $128.55B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $219.61 PT is reached, the company will be worth $11.57 billion more. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.48. About 401,739 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) stake by 3.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 210,000 shares as Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP)’s stock rose 8.48%. The Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd holds 5.56M shares with $54.81M value, down from 5.77 million last quarter. Nam Tai Property Inc now has $349.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 324 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park

More notable recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: LAIX Drops After Q2 Results; Digital Ally Shares Surge – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nam Tai Property Is My Top Buy Of 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 27, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting – PRNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nam Tai: Like Buying Into 1970s’ Silicon Valley – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2017 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 61,314 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 24,643 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Company reported 62,410 shares. State Street has 26.15 million shares. Hourglass Ltd Co reported 2,500 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Vontobel Asset holds 184,973 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited holds 0.03% or 3,324 shares in its portfolio. 1.13M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Tcw Grp invested in 120,617 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Limited Co reported 1,174 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,184 are owned by Plante Moran Advsr. Family Firm owns 1,747 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.46 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $128.55 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -4.64% below currents $201.48 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20.