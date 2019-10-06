Accenture PLC (ACN) to pay $0.80 on Nov 15, 2019; Park Electrochemical (PKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.34

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) is expected to pay $0.80 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:ACN) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.80 dividend. Accenture PLC’s current price of $189.64 translates into 0.42% yield. Accenture PLC’s dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent

Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 51 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 38 cut down and sold equity positions in Park Electrochemical Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.13 million shares, down from 16.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Park Electrochemical Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 37 New Position: 14.

It closed at $16.87 lastly. It is down 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. for 1.87 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 725,442 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 54,125 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 0.27% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 133,000 shares.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. The company has market cap of $345.71 million. It also provides composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and tooling products for the aerospace markets. It has a 3.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s printed circuit materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnection systems, such as multilayer back-planes, wireless packages, high-speed/low-loss multilayers, and high density interconnects.

More notable recent Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:PKE – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Park Aerospace Corp.’s (NYSE:PKE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,568 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.14M shares. Hm Payson & Communications has invested 1.62% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Westwood Corporation Il reported 1,900 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office owns 253 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Fincl Architects Inc reported 1,984 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 23,110 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,186 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communication accumulated 1.24% or 155,609 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.08% or 8,428 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 3,608 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 12,506 shares.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. The company has market cap of $120.16 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. It has a 25.77 P/E ratio. The company's Financial Services segment offers services that address profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Accenture a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 11.64% above currents $189.64 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21200 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, June 13.