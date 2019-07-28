Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Price Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined While Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lowered Stake by $697,611

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 71.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 16,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,539 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 22,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,042 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,999 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6.96M shares. 2.14M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm reported 0.01% stake. Northeast Inv Management accumulated 1.76% or 118,825 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32.90 million shares. Moreover, Family Firm has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,747 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tarbox Family Office holds 188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Provident Inv Management Inc owns 55,552 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 2,900 shares. New York-based Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 3.19 million shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,023 shares to 18,077 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.