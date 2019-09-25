Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Raised by Ancora Advisors Llc; Mycio Wealth Partners Trimmed Holding in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by $573,600

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (Call) (AXP) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 4,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.31. About 1.46 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 5,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 87,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21M, up from 82,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $189.97. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 21,350 shares. Bath Savings Com invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cap Mngmt Associate holds 2,300 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 25,000 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 82,441 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 2,104 shares. Boys Arnold reported 1,101 shares stake. Jane Street Ltd Company has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 227,091 shares. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability invested in 42,249 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Moreover, Polen Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 5.23% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Contravisory Mgmt Inc reported 2.68% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aviva Pcl holds 0.31% or 242,773 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Headinvest Lc reported 2.04% stake.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AXA XL and Accenture Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Services to AXA XL Clients – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 12,124 shares to 118,990 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 32,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,558 shares, and cut its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 8,038 shares to 700,345 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 51,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 83,270 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Raymond James Tru Na owns 26,154 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,990 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8.91M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moore Capital LP holds 100,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3.04 million are held by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Fisher Asset Lc, Washington-based fund reported 11.35M shares. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability owns 8,011 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bokf Na invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,874 shares. City Holding Com owns 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,509 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 144,420 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.34 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay among top areas for women-owned business growth – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Woman-Owned Businesses Are Growing 2X Faster On Average Than All Businesses Nationwide – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.