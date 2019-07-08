Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Trimmed Its Position; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Market Value Declined, Holder Aviva Plc Increased Holding

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,816 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 16,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $238.83. About 198,318 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 49,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $190.12. About 821,935 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Invest Mngmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 103,000 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Barclays Public Limited holds 0.19% or 1.60 million shares. D L Carlson Group Incorporated reported 5,178 shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 133,081 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Co owns 2,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 2,271 shares. Bb&T stated it has 242,641 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd owns 3,313 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.12% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 3.10 million shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Co reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Community Bank & Trust Na, New York-based fund reported 175 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.57% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 44,754 shares.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Limited (NYSE:ABB) by 100,099 shares to 535,807 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

