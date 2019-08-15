Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Boosted Stake by $482,944; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Holder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65M, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 7.36 million shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 71.22 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,008 shares to 97,564 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Silver Linings to Netflix’s Big Miss – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FAANG Earnings Season Laggards: Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: A Brief But Compelling Case For Being Short – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Sirius XM Radio vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 341,212 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Conning Inc has 9,965 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has 446,792 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 605 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Lc owns 2,626 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 1,421 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 3.08M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 3,714 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 62,000 shares. Barton Mngmt holds 32.22% or 541,414 shares. Junto Capital LP has 1.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 62,206 shares. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny owns 20,011 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Fintech Fundraising Fell in First Half of 2019, with Decline in China Offsetting Gains in the US and Europe, Accenture Analysis Finds – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rebuilding Future Systems: Accenture Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration by Independent Research Firm – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.