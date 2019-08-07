Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $321,904; 58 Com Spon Adr Rep A Adr (WUBA) Position Maintained by Fisher Asset Management Llc

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A Adr (WUBA) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 23,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 177,585 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, up from 153,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 726,756 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 1,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 7,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.63. About 1.01M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Workday Services Market by Everest Group – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive – Washington Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick And Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC) by 63,421 shares to 67,703 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 12,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,334 shares, and has risen its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.29 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Arizona-based Autus Asset Management Ltd has invested 2.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Korea Invest has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lincoln Natl invested in 4,875 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 260,517 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 200 shares. Capstone Fin Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 6,539 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 141 shares. Bowen Hanes & owns 145,609 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 7,507 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 322 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart De Mexico S A B D Adr (WMMVY) by 14,321 shares to 21,405 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 43,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,518 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).