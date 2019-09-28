Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09 million, down from 98,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 28,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 70,698 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, up from 42,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 936,217 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 3,498 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 12,909 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp reported 5,371 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% or 9,165 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alyeska Inv Gp Limited Partnership invested in 0.49% or 182,129 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 241,210 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,750 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,136 shares. Estabrook has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Whittier Trust reported 124,865 shares. Stanley holds 1.36% or 28,506 shares. Pennsylvania Company reported 14,189 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Lp holds 1.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 163,638 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 276,863 shares to 980,234 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.75M shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

