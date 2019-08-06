Accenture Plc (ACN) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Holding in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by $1.26 Million

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 78.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 6,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,808 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 8,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $187.81. About 961,728 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 78,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 545,258 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 109,510 shares to 90,692 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nevro Corp by 20,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,024 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.02% stake. 189,085 were accumulated by Bluemountain Management Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 359,300 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cwm Limited, Nebraska-based fund reported 230 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 3.92 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.64% or 584,287 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Communications accumulated 1,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar stated it has 18,644 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 59,000 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 48,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.46 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Management stated it has 9,711 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 1.7% or 47,226 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 6,455 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 169,537 shares. 674,165 were accumulated by Cincinnati Ins. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.08 million shares. 20,886 were accumulated by Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Stock Yards Bankshares Comm has 1.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Cadinha And Comm Lc invested in 3.97% or 115,125 shares. Carderock Inc has invested 3.34% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.51% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Merchants Corp invested in 0.99% or 34,958 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 439,589 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VXUS) by 11,567 shares to 205,860 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).