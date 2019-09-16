Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Value Rose While Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Stake; Bce (BCE) Stock Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Stake by $1.83 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 34,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350.66 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.3. About 364,788 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 232,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, down from 273,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 212,311 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 23,100 shares to 243,700 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCE’s profit will be $642.54M for 16.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BCE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Plc holds 242,773 shares. Markel stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division reported 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 105,196 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc holds 52,309 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd reported 7,892 shares stake. Trust Of Oklahoma has 22,338 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 8.37M shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 291,861 shares. 1,344 are owned by Accredited Investors Inc. Exchange Cap Management reported 1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 63,338 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Jaffetilchin Limited Liability Corp owns 1,129 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 5,895 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

