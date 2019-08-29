Accenture plc (ACN) Reaches $198.73 52-Week High; Shorts at COGECO COMMUNICATIONS COMMON SHARES (CGEAF) Lowered By 17.53%

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high and has $212.64 target or 7.00% above today’s $198.73 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $126.80B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $212.64 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.88B more. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.73. About 335,209 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had a decrease of 17.53% in short interest. CGEAF’s SI was 90,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.53% from 109,500 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 35 days are for COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)’s short sellers to cover CGEAF’s short positions. It closed at $78.92 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $126.80 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.05 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -3.32% below currents $198.73 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,961 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Lc has 2,575 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13.47 million shares or 0.54% of the stock. Ci Invs Inc owns 112,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Weatherstone invested in 0.93% or 4,982 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha stated it has 65,232 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 65,180 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Communications, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,725 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc invested 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). St Germain D J reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Etrade Mgmt Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 62,410 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 261,313 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).