Accenture plc (ACN) Reaches $196.68 52-Week High; Regional Management (RM) Sentiment Is 1.11

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high and has $210.45 target or 7.00% above today's $196.68 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $125.49B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $210.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.78B more. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $196.68. About 498,972 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Regional Management Corp (RM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 39 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 35 decreased and sold their stock positions in Regional Management Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 10.00 million shares, up from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Regional Management Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 31 Increased: 29 New Position: 10.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. for 231,026 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.53 million shares or 2.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The Washington-based Signia Capital Management Llc has invested 2.24% in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co, a California-based fund reported 63,320 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.49 million activity.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $292.50 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. RM’s profit will be $7.77M for 9.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.99% negative EPS growth.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.49 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

