Accenture plc (ACN) Reaches $195.80 52-Week High; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acceleron Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. See Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $54.0000 Reinitiate

24/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Reinitiate

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $54.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $78 Initiates Coverage On

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high and has $207.55 target or 6.00% above today’s $195.80 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $124.93 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $207.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.50 billion more. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.8. About 169,621 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 10,910 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,923 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 345,504 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 117,465 shares stake. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Company owns 843,950 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 17,744 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Knott David M has 0.32% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 497,700 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 483,811 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.02% or 120,677 shares. 12,760 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Riverhead Llc holds 0% or 331 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Company reported 920,715 shares. 208,333 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron completes enrollment in mid-stage study of sotatercept in PAH – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Reports Complete Target Enrollment in the PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acceleron co-founder bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $30.56 million activity. Zakrzewski Joseph S bought 5,000 shares worth $190,250. CELGENE CORP /DE/ bought $30.37 million worth of stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.93 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.21 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,950 were accumulated by Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. Coldstream Capital stated it has 23,340 shares. Coastline Trust owns 30,441 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 1,238 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Conning stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Somerset Tru accumulated 1.02% or 10,987 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Beaumont Ltd Com holds 2,453 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 2.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 93,939 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 744,012 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 115,125 are held by Cadinha Co Ltd Liability Com. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 252,922 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.95% or 65,334 shares. Leavell Management Inc has 0.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,880 shares. Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 4,575 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $169 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.87% below currents $195.8 stock price. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $181 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture -1.8% despite beats, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBS’ 500 West Madison to be Rebranded as Accenture Tower – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.