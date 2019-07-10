Accenture plc (ACN) Reaches $191.32 High on Jul, 10; GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (GBBYF) Shorts Up By 19.2%

GOODBABY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:GBBYF) had an increase of 19.2% in short interest. GBBYF’s SI was 3.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.2% from 3.23M shares previously. It closed at $0.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $197.06 target or 3.00% above today's $191.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $122.07 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $197.06 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.66 billion more. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $191.32. About 466,147 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.07 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.59 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Citigroup upgraded Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Pcl reported 4.24M shares. Howe And Rusling owns 906 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% or 3,422 shares. 410 were accumulated by Tortoise Management. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 281,026 shares. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jensen Inv Mgmt holds 3.9% or 1.86 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 8,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 324 shares. 1,295 are held by Jnba Advsrs. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,968 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 7,998 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Co holds 1,350 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bragg Fin holds 31,933 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Accenture plc's (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance" on June 16, 2019