Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Has Lifted by Bartlett & Co; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Swiss National Bank Upped Stake

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,317 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 196,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.77. About 674,981 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.19M, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 689,202 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 3.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 10/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Has a Massive Influence on a $5 Trillion+ (and Growing) Global Travel Economy, According to New Oxford Economics Study; 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TripAdvisor will pull its advertisements from right-wing television host Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,881 shares to 383,471 shares, valued at $90.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Named a Leader in Gartner’s Inaugural Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49,100 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $170.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.62M shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).