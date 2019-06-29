Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Valuation Rose While Hallmark Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Force Capital Management Holding in Autonation (AN) Has Upped by $968,870

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 1,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,822 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.68 million, down from 113,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 2.94 million shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 812,325 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Deja vu Security – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires BRIDGE Energy Group – StreetInsider.com” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture -1.8% despite beats, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cloud Migration Journeys Have Not Achieved Expected Benefits for Two-Thirds of Enterprises Surveyed in New Accenture Report – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 14,748 shares to 30,135 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) by 31,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 90,940 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8,801 shares. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 3,316 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And, Iowa-based fund reported 2,744 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wetherby Asset Inc holds 0.47% or 21,556 shares. Moreover, Stellar Management Llc has 2.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Linscomb And Williams owns 26,192 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 2,725 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,500 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has invested 1.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 229,800 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,822 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 177 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 99,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 309,303 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 11,031 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 291,123 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 120,778 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 39,135 shares. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Centurylink Inv Management accumulated 31,357 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 77,218 shares. Cibc World reported 0% stake. Nebraska-based Cls Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Prudential Finance invested in 0.1% or 1.61M shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469. 37,104 shares valued at $1.56M were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.