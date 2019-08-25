Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc; Zynga (ZNGA) Position Has Lifted by Blue Harbour Group Lp

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 13.26M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 47,347 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 44,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20B and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,704 were reported by Bessemer Incorporated. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 44,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability owns 75,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). D E Shaw & holds 0.09% or 13.17M shares. Aqr Ltd Company holds 9.75 million shares. Oakbrook Investments owns 30,650 shares. 11,425 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc. Nuveen Asset owns 4.95M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability reported 16,890 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,400 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 2.00M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 34,933 shares to 159,649 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group Inc Inc owns 19,258 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 60,708 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 7,998 shares. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership invested in 24,100 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.18M shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. 4,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Management & Rech Com Incorporated. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 17,797 were reported by Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raub Brock Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 128,193 shares. 1.86M were accumulated by Jensen Investment Management Incorporated. Front Barnett Ltd has invested 2.57% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Mrj Capital Inc has 1.98% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Burt Wealth holds 800 shares. Ww Asset Inc reported 45,383 shares.