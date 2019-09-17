Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding Has Increased by Nomura Holdings Inc; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Its Position

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 4.27M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 380.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 10,025 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 2,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.6. About 833,337 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,522 shares to 582,315 shares, valued at $100.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,461 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

