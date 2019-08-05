Accenture Plc (ACN) Holding Boosted by Ancora Advisors Llc; Thiel Macro Has Lowered Holding in Lennar (LEN) as Share Value Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 15,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 82,578 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54 million, up from 66,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $190.03. About 193,614 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 197,668 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $419.77M for 8.97 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 54,272 shares. Addison Cap Company has 6,539 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 1.08 million shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv has 0.14% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,265 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). British Columbia Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 87,729 shares. 30,657 were reported by Paloma Mgmt. Melvin Mgmt Lp holds 0.58% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 1.00 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 38,124 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv holds 0.15% or 12,506 shares in its portfolio. Smead Management Inc reported 3.85% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 1.1% or 1.06M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 13,854 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 7,100 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Dynamic Long/Short by 19,616 shares to 23,305 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 117,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,824 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advsr stated it has 5,386 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Guardian Tru Communications stated it has 331,969 shares. Montecito Savings Bank & Tru reported 0.17% stake. Ledyard Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bp Public Limited Co has invested 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,229 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 29,735 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 1.60 million shares. 389 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated owns 47,048 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 22,847 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,501 shares. Security National holds 0.04% or 694 shares. Martin Invest Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 80,039 shares. National Insurance Tx holds 0.39% or 42,260 shares in its portfolio.

