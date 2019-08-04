Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder Putnam Investments Has Lifted Its Stake by $8.18 Million as Market Value Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Price Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lifted Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 2,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 71,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 488,611 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 46,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 552,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.17M, up from 505,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 184,578 shares to 6,810 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Correvio Pharma Corp by 1.69 million shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 86,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54M shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI).

