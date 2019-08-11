Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Rgm Capital Has Increased Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding by $4.10 Million

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 14,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 281,026 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.47 million, down from 295,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 69,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.87M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 279,639 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $97.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 228,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,003 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rgm Ltd Liability Company reported 2.37 million shares. Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.68% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Element Cap holds 4,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 177,250 were accumulated by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 11,361 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 401,104 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.51% or 764,194 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt reported 154,107 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.43M shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 20,391 shares. Oak Associates Oh stated it has 18,990 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 179,978 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 8,283 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 46,713 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $116.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 18,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Inc reported 4.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Personal Finance Service stated it has 43,941 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.16% or 37,853 shares. Weatherstone invested 0.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Republic Management has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,429 were accumulated by East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 43 shares. Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 261 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Invest. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 77,991 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0.72% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Guardian Tru holds 331,969 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Lc has 1,236 shares.