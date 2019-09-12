Accenture Plc (ACN) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Its Position by $2.11 Million; Holder Td Asset Management Has Increased Synopsys (SNPS) Stake

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 158,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.20 million, down from 169,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.37. About 2.36 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 51,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 183,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.57 million, up from 131,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $134.64. About 1.41M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 171,417 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $132.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,158 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.08 million shares. Citigroup has 318,340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.13% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Alliancebernstein LP owns 271,338 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.4% or 44,539 shares in its portfolio. 22,544 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Smith Graham And Commerce Inv Advisors Lp has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.07% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Intrust Bank Na has 0.17% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 16,523 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 12,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Management accumulated 871,785 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Alyeska Inv Grp LP holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 731,396 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 27.98 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru Co invested in 0.1% or 5,425 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,273 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 150 shares. Moreover, Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 2.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 18,950 shares. 3,728 are owned by Voloridge Invest Management Limited Company. The New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 1.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Diversified Tru Co reported 8,076 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp reported 599,465 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colony Gru Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 96,069 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.65% or 72,416 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor owns 501,354 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.34% or 42.75 million shares. Pinnacle accumulated 7,195 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,270 shares to 79,520 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).