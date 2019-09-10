Accenture plc (ACN) EPS Estimated At $1.71; Shorts at Vical (VICL) Raised By 308.88%

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $1.71 EPS on September, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 8.23% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. ACN’s profit would be $1.08B giving it 28.48 P/E if the $1.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.93 EPS previously, Accenture plc’s analysts see -11.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 2.57M shares traded or 42.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) had an increase of 308.88% in short interest. VICL’s SI was 105,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 308.88% from 25,900 shares previously. With 212,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s short sellers to cover VICL’s short positions. The stock decreased 15.68% or $0.1257 during the last trading session, reaching $0.676. About 7.06 million shares traded or 7658.45% up from the average. Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) has declined 48.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VICL News: 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Rev $3.95M; 15/03/2018 Vical 4Q Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/05/2018 – VICAL INC – VICAL HAD CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF $58.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vical 1Q Loss $6.27M; 15/03/2018 – Vical 4Q Loss $3.73M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICL); 15/03/2018 – VICAL INC – PROJECTING NET CASH BURN FOR 2018 BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $24 MLN

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -1.39% below currents $194.83 stock price. Accenture had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research accumulated 644,705 shares. Park Circle invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.46% or 931,474 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 475,471 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 11,185 shares. Washington Tru Communications, Rhode Island-based fund reported 107,824 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 500,206 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt reported 2.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Monetary Mngmt Group invested in 9,650 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Conning stated it has 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 3,853 are held by London Commerce Of Virginia. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,210 shares. Yorktown Management & Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.49 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $15.44 million. It is developing various DNA vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients.

