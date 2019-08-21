Accenture plc (ACN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Information Technology Services company, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Accenture plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Accenture plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 37.30% 17.50% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Accenture plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc N/A 178 26.76 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Accenture plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Accenture plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 2.00 1.69 2.29 2.64

$192.13 is the average price target of Accenture plc, with a potential downside of -1.82%. The rivals have a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Accenture plc’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Accenture plc is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Accenture plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc -0.97% 3.06% 6.22% 24.98% 20.8% 36.57% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Accenture plc has weaker performance than Accenture plc’s rivals.

Liquidity

Accenture plc has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Accenture plc’s peers Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. Accenture plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Accenture plc.

Volatility and Risk

Accenture plc is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, Accenture plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Accenture plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Accenture plc’s rivals beat Accenture plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.