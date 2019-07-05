Accenture plc (ACN) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture plc 167 2.92 N/A 6.94 25.29 FRONTEO Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.31 27.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FRONTEO Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Accenture plc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Accenture plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than FRONTEO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture plc 0.00% 38.7% 17.6% FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.13 beta means Accenture plc’s volatility is 13.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, FRONTEO Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Accenture plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FRONTEO Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. FRONTEO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Accenture plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Accenture plc and FRONTEO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture plc 0 2 6 2.75 FRONTEO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accenture plc has an average price target of $192.13, and a 0.39% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Accenture plc shares and 0% of FRONTEO Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Accenture plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accenture plc 0.91% -2.18% 10.99% 6.21% 12.75% 24.39% FRONTEO Inc. -17.78% -27.23% -51.44% -23.34% -47.29% -27.23%

For the past year Accenture plc had bullish trend while FRONTEO Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Accenture plc beats FRONTEO Inc.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides research-based insights and offerings, including consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes; and serves healthcare payers and providers, as well as government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The companyÂ’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. The companyÂ’s Resources segment enables clients to develop and implement new business strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies; and serves clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities and related industries. Accenture plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.