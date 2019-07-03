Accenture LTD New (ACN) Valuation Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Held by Park Presidio Capital Llc

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.44 million, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 1.63 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9.74% stake. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.1% or 2.07M shares. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 159,011 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Ltd has 6.57% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.15 million shares. 1.29 million were accumulated by Owl Creek Asset Lp. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 866 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd. Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 12,835 shares. Ancora Lc stated it has 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.59 million shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.83 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 1.32% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cwm Limited Company holds 33 shares. 1.72M were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited.

