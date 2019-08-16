Accenture LTD New (ACN) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; American Capital Management Has Lowered Its Dorman Products (DORM) Holding by $4.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 50,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 221,095 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, down from 271,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 97,476 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10 million, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $193.03. About 735,671 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 84,155 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.62% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 173,557 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 493,836 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 1.46M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 475,447 shares. Roundview Lc owns 5,620 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Management owns 1,933 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Us-based Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pitcairn invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Park Circle reported 0.02% stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 89,170 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 4,545 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,237 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,771 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,774 shares to 160,680 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

