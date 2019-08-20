Accenture LTD New (ACN) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Leuthold Group Lowered Its Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) Position as Stock Value Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10M, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $194.26. About 1.06M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 18,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 21,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 1.03M shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 73,054 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 earnings per share, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $267.75M for 6.24 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares to 24,876 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).