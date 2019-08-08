Accenture LTD New (ACN) Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose; Hbk Investments LP Lifted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $1.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd New (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 148,251 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.10 million, down from 159,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Accenture Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $191.82. About 235,218 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 15,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 71,414 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 152,218 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $111.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 806,525 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.13B for 28.04 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Advisory has 0.63% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 186,351 shares. Cognios Capital Lc holds 7,180 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 34,990 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp has 1,272 shares. Pggm Invests has 0.47% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 527,909 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.17% or 428,209 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 2.7% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 39,501 shares. Horizon Investments Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,268 shares. North Star Inv Corporation holds 0.09% or 4,464 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 18 shares. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Howard Cap Mgmt reported 2.67% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20,000 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 24,634 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc reported 38,775 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.45% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 254,904 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 261,418 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 514,860 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 762 shares. Hbk Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 71,414 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 291 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 3,176 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Barometer Management Inc reported 68,050 shares. Rampart Mgmt Communications Limited Com holds 0.53% or 53,092 shares.