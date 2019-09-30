Accenture LTD Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; King Street Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $88.00 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 5.76M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 2,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 86 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16,000, down from 2,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $192.05. About 1.08M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,504 were reported by Horizon Limited Com. St Germain D J Inc owns 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,500 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Incorporated Lc invested in 5,789 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc owns 9,693 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 211,518 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc accumulated 1.03% or 20,636 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd holds 1,471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). House Llc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability accumulated 2.06% or 18,950 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 466,139 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 559 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.46% or 26,283 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 3,650 shares. American Com holds 0.01% or 124 shares.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares to 31,036 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 29,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,572 shares, and has risen its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,361 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Inc. Gradient Invests Llc invested in 3,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 13.18 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 97,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Kempen Capital Nv has 1,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 19,633 shares. 4.19M are owned by Nokota Management Limited Partnership. New Generation Advisors Llc has invested 5.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gargoyle Advisor holds 0.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 35,322 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Inc Inc Llc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Gp owns 37,085 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.45% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Msd Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 7.44% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).