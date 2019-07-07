Accenture LTD (ACN) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Decreased Position; Wedbush Securities Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Raised as Market Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 166,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $191.39. About 1.65 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 33,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares to 75,088 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

