Accenture (ACN) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $335,800 as Share Price Rose; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Value Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 907,877 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $192.89. About 848,202 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32 million and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 11,100 shares to 373,810 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Trust has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,500 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Company. Annex Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,273 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited invested in 0.26% or 30,985 shares. Texas Yale has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 40,790 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has 0.76% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,520 shares. Principal Fin Grp owns 1.50 million shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 976,563 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 3,208 shares. 128,527 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment Management. 1,545 are held by Carroll Financial Assoc. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 10,178 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Martin Investment Ltd Co stated it has 3.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.20 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $376.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 426 shares to 1,163 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,309 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 530,799 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 825 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fmr Limited Co owns 28,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James accumulated 0.09% or 2.01 million shares. Fil holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 34 shares. Cipher Cap Lp has 13,812 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 25,921 shares. 27,937 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Llc. Massachusetts-based Northeast Management has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.31M shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 108,316 shares. American Research & invested in 0% or 308 shares.