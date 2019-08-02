Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Valuation Rose While Artal Group Sa Lifted Its Holding; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Aegion (AEGN) by $532,678

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 128,599 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 42,244 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Daiwa Grp owns 329 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 497,700 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Pnc Finance Service Gru owns 7,280 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Eagle Asset holds 0.22% or 878,577 shares. Foresite Cap Mngmt Ii Ltd invested in 188,602 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 292,230 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP reported 0.11% stake. The Connecticut-based Great Point Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 4.98% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 72,796 shares. 5,646 are owned by Federated Pa. Automobile Association stated it has 77,426 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 44,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.03% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 49,805 shares. Riverhead Management Lc owns 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 3,817 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 24,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 84,665 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And stated it has 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.73 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 3.31 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors has invested 0.03% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 23,210 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,042 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 259,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 3,912 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 127,928 shares.