Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Position; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Position in First Finl Nw (FFNW) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 186,170 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Nw (FFNW) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 50,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% . The institutional investor held 204,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 255,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in First Finl Nw for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 89,152 shares traded or 391.71% up from the average. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) has declined 16.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 80,756 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold XLRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 1.45 million shares. 12,498 are held by Jasper Ridge Prtn L P. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 477,016 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Knott David M has 0.31% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,800 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 3,829 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 908,330 are owned by Eagle Asset. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 5,932 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company owns 5,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 146,236 are held by Principal Grp Inc. Farallon Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 2.38 million shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,160 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP holds 200,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $361,570 activity.

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.28 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 165,503 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 27,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold FFNW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.33 million shares or 0.24% more from 4.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) or 21,658 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 365,949 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) or 9,300 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.46% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 204,885 shares. First Tru LP has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Citigroup reported 2,025 shares. Bank Of America De reported 93,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc invested in 0% or 708 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 797 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) for 45,873 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 11,050 shares.