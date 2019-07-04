Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered Its Holding by $966,000; As Finisar Corp. (FNSR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 104,742 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp. (FNSR) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 70,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 483,284 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 412,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 947,581 shares traded. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 37.35% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR)

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 39,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 21,864 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,610 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 12,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 116,670 are owned by Kennedy Mgmt. Synovus Finance holds 0% or 59 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 117,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,947 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability invested in 72,796 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 7,754 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 8,116 shares. Citigroup reported 16,001 shares. Counselors Incorporated owns 4,630 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/ on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold FNSR shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 124.12 million shares or 18.10% more from 105.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 59,902 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 12.63M shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 989,034 shares. Markston International Limited Liability Corp stated it has 70 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). First Mercantile Trust has 3,716 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 39,738 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 17,408 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 965,904 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 5,000 shares.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 24,997 shares to 157,188 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

