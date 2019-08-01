Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Share Value Rose While Foresite Capital Management Ii Cut Its Holding by $966,000; Waters (WAT) Stake Boosted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 331,556 shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $211.9. About 453,296 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 was made by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. Harrington Michael C had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.60M on Wednesday, January 30. Rae Elizabeth B also sold $2.51 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F also sold $2.33 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares.