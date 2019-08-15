Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Position Maintained by Great Point Partners Llc; Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holder Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Stake by $461,510 as Share Price Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 26,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $282.15. About 1.42 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 43,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 82,893 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.33% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 92 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated invested in 0% or 24,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,958 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 6,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Communication has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 1,213 shares. Us National Bank De holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Point Partners Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 12,498 were reported by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp. Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma has 0.55% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 218,464 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Ubs Asset Americas holds 345,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,242 shares to 2,806 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR) by 59,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,632 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).