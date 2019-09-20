Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Market Value Rose While Great Point Partners Has Boosted Stake; Community Tr Bancorp Com (CTBI) Stock Price Rose While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Stake

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 369,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54 billion, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 285,117 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc Com (CTBI) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 165,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 288,462 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 454,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 69,906 shares traded or 116.33% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 899,680 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $2.63 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 587,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11M shares, and cut its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc..

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acceleron’s Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Asset Receives Orphan Drug Designation – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 09/16: (ACRS) Higher; (FNKO) (XLRN) (DRQ) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold XLRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,158 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 908,330 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 24,219 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 104,480 shares. Qvt L P, a New York-based fund reported 190,977 shares. Artal Sa has invested 2.49% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.29% or 916,970 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Cap Lp reported 0.47% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Northern Tru Corporation has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 32,742 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.03% or 109,832 shares.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93M for 13.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CTBI shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 1.65% less from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Central Bank & Trust & Tru Company has 0.07% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 64,878 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0% or 49,762 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.20M shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 8,178 shares. 8,021 are held by Voya Limited. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 22,484 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 201,239 shares. Mcf Limited Liability has 1,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 10,600 shares. Community Tru & Inv Co has 9.13% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Prudential holds 0.01% or 166,842 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR) by 46,688 shares to 623,173 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 13,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,330 activity.

More notable recent Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ameris (ABCB) Completes Hamilton State Bancshares Merger – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Presents At Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2016 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.