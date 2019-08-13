Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of New York Mellon Increased Holding by $2.03 Million; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 19,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 23,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $209.06. About 274,539 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 44,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 483,811 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 439,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 135,686 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 1.08 million shares to 7.01 million shares, valued at $479.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 147,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Grp reported 27,783 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Brown Advisory owns 0.05% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 363,841 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 6,923 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 185,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 74,287 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 519,346 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 33,870 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 5,323 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com reported 59,315 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Geode Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 541,282 shares. Bamco Inc owns 120,677 shares.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 43.92 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 144,731 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $47.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs (NYSE:PWR) by 566,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc.